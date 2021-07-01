Here are the latest convictions from Doncaster Magistrates' Court

Doncaster Magistrates' Court

Kerry Osbourne, age 39, Baines Avenue, Edlington: Driving whilst disqualified, driving without insurance. Comply with community order by December 14, 2021. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Comply with instructions of responsible officer to take part in activity as required for a maximum of 10 days. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for three months. Costs £180.

Lucas Alexander Parkinson, age 22, Hawthorne Avenue, Dunsville: Drunk and disorderly in a public place. Fined £100. Costs £119.

Luke Rushworth, age 19, Farquhar Road, Maltby, Rotherham: Drunk and disorderly in a public place. Committed a further offence whilst on conditional discharge. Fined £80. Costs £119.

Joshua Sails, age 29, High Street, Austerfield: Assaulted police officers. Comply with community order. Curfew requirement with electronic tagging for 12 weeks from June 15 to September 7, 2021, 8pm-6am. Compensation £150.

Kaya Mark McGrath, age 26, Green Common, Armthorpe: Possession of dangerous object. Committed to prison for 10 weeks suspended for 12 months. Costs £128.

Mark Redfern, age 49, Primrose Place, Bessacarr: Driving under the influence of drugs and without a test certificate. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months. Fined £120. Costs £119.

Daniel Thomas Rose, age 34, Fir Tree Avenue, Auckley: Criminal damage. Assault by beating. Fined £183. Costs £119. Compensation £34.99.

Daniel Harty, Bailey Lane, Thorne: Failed to comply with requirement imposed to attend interview in relation to the disposal of waste. Fined £660. Costs £523.40.

Saville Hirst, age 63, North Swales Close, Bentley: Failed to comply with public space protection order – anti social behaviour. Fined £80. Costs £187.

Marian Lacko, Stoneclose Avenue, Hexthorpe: Failed to comply with community protection order, failed to remove litter/refuse. Fined £440. Costs £274.88.

Lucia Lackova, Stoneclose Avenue, Hexthorpe: Failed to comply with community protection order, failed to remove litter/refuse. Fined £440. Costs £274.88.

Elizabeth McPherson, Haynes Close, Thorne: Failed to comply with requirement imposed in relation to the removal of waste. Fined £660. Costs £497.75.

Liam Reece, age 23, Boundary Avenue, Wheatley Hills: Driving without due care and attention, dangerous driving. Fined £350. Costs £120.

Daniel Derek, age 35, Wordsworth Avenue, Balby: Criminal damage. Fined £750. Compensation £350. Costs £160.

Aaron James Rylance, age 31, Firth Crescent, Rossington: Breach of domestic violence protection order. Fined £100.

Zoey Wortley, age 36, Lauder Road, Bentley: Breach of domestic violence protection order. fined £100.

Nathan Atkin, age 38, Bennetthorpe, Doncaster: Assaulted a police officer. Failed to comply with community order. Theft. Committed to prison for 20 weeks suspended for 12 months. Must comply with supervision order. Under curfew with electronic tagging for six weeks from June 17 to July 28 2021, 8pm-6am. Costs £203. Compensation £111.

Gareth Ian Wainwright, age 38, Sandy Lane, Rotherham: Failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison. Committed to prison for 14 days.

Mollie Dennis, age 27, Vermuyden Road, Moorends: Failed to provide a specimen when requested having been suspected of committing an offence. fined £200. Costs £119.

Sean R Larner, age 35, Willow Grange, Thorne: Failed to produce a valid rail ticket. Failed to make payment when reminders and final notice sent. Fined £440. Compensation £3.30. Costs £194.

Joe Sporrett, age 28, Scarth Avenue, Balby: Failed to produce a valid rail ticket. Failed to make payment when requested. Fined £440. Compensation £7.10. Costs £194.

Mark Andrew Kane, age 45, St James Street, Doncaster: Possession of class B drugs. Class B drugs to be forfeited, Fined £80. Costs £119.

Peter Noble, age 34, Norman Crescent, Rossington: Assault by beating. Community order made to comply with. Rehabilitation Activity Programme for 30 days. Carry out unpaid work for 90 hours within next 12 months. Restraining order made to no contact with victims. Compensation £300. Costs £295.

Kyle Carl Bratby, age 31, West Road, Mexborough: Failed to surrender to custody following released on bail. Theft. Fined £40. Costs £159.

Wesley Rudy Hayes, age 43, King Georges Road, New Rossington: Criminal damage. 12 months conditional discharge. Costs £172. Compensation £200.

Richard Derrick Binns, age 42, Bedale Walk, Shafton, Barnsley: Criminal damage. Breach of restraining order. Committed to prison for eight weeks concurrent. Compensation £100.

Adam Brown, age 36, Old Hall Road, Bentley: Assault by beating. Comply with community order requirements. Under curfew with electronic tagging from 8pm June 21 to 6am August 16, 2021. Costs £180.

Charlotte Mitchell, age 28, Cross Street, Bentley: Assault by beating. Community order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement by June 20, 2022. Carry out unpaid work for 40 hours within next 12 months. Restraining order made not to contact victim except through solicitors. Compensation £100.

Michael Donaldson, age 53, Askern Road, Bentley: Drunk and disorderly in a public place. Committed further offence while on suspended sentence. Fined £60. Costs £159.