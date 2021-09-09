Police release images after man suffered head, face and rib injuries in Doncaster bar brawl

Officers investigating reports of an assault in a bar in Doncaster town centre have released CCTV stills of a man they’re keen to speak to.

By Stephanie Bateman
Thursday, 9th September 2021, 1:07 pm

The incident happened in Establishment Bar between 11.30pm and midnight on July 31.

It’s reported that a 31-year-old man was punched and thrown on the floor by an unknown man, resulting in head and face injuries and a cracked rib.

The police want to speak to this man

Police are now looking to identify the man pictured as they believe he could help with the investigation.

The investigation number is 14/121916/21.

Do you recognise him?
The assault happened in the Establishment Bar