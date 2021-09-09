Police release images after man suffered head, face and rib injuries in Doncaster bar brawl
Officers investigating reports of an assault in a bar in Doncaster town centre have released CCTV stills of a man they’re keen to speak to.
Thursday, 9th September 2021, 1:07 pm
The incident happened in Establishment Bar between 11.30pm and midnight on July 31.
It’s reported that a 31-year-old man was punched and thrown on the floor by an unknown man, resulting in head and face injuries and a cracked rib.
Police are now looking to identify the man pictured as they believe he could help with the investigation.
The investigation number is 14/121916/21.