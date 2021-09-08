Police seize vehicles as Doncaster driver abandons car and gives officers slip
A driver had his illegal vehicle seized by police after giving officers the slip after they had stopped his car in Doncaster.
Officers from South Yorkshire Police’s Roads Policing Team pulled over the Volkswagen Touran in Hexthorpe.
Revealing details of the stop on Facebook, a police spokesman said: “The Touran was pulled over in Hexthorpe. The driver made a swift exit out the door and into a nearby house.
"Ongoing inquires to locate the driver who was a provisional licence holder only and also lacking insurance. Vehicle recovered as abandoned.”
In a separate incident, a disqualifed BMW driver with no insurance was stopped on Balby Road.
The spokesman said: “Driver reported to court and the vehicle seized and off to the pound.”
Anyone wishing to report any incidents of car crime in South Yorkshire can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 or independent charity CrimeStoppers, who can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.