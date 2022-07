It was reported that two Mercedes pick-up trucks were taken from an industrial unit off Boothferry Road in Howden, East Yorkshire on Saturday, May 12.

It is believed the men may have links to South Yorkshire.

Police would like to speak to two men

If you are one of the persons, or know who they are, please call 101, quoting log 553 of 21 May, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

