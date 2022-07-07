Page is wanted after absconding from HMP Hatfield on July 4, 2022.

The 47-year-old is serving a three year sentence for supplying Class A drugs.

Enquiries are ongoing to locate him, but police are now asking for your help.

If you see prison escapee Malcolm Page do not approach him

Page is described as white, around 5ft 7ins tall, with short dark brown hair and a slim build.

He has a large scar on the top of his head, and has a green ink tattoo on his upper arm stating ‘Made in Ireland’.

It is believed he has links to Sheffield.

Have you seen him? Do you know where he might be staying?

If you see him, please do not approach him and instead call 999 quoting incident number 685 of 4 July.

If you have information, please call SYP on 101 quoting the same incident number.