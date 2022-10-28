Police probe shooting at Doncaster cannabis factory as street sealed off

Officers were called to Regent Street in Balby at around 5.05am following reports of a suspected burglary at a property in the street.

Police earlier confirmed an investigation was underway but didn’t confirm a gun incident, which one resident described as ‘definitely a shooting.’

However, officers say they are now probing reports shots were fired.

Police are investigating reports of a shooting at a Doncaster cannabis factory.

A spokesman said: “Upon arrival at the scene, officers found evidence of a cannabis cultivation that had been dismantled. We are also investigating reports that a firearm may have been discharged as part of the incident.

“Enquiries are ongoing and an investigation is underway.

"Anyone with information should contact us using our online portal, live webchat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 121 of 28 October 2022."