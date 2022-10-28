Police cordon off Doncaster residential street amid rumours of 'shooting'
Police have cordoned off a Doncaster street amid community rumours of a ‘shooting.’
By Darren Burke
37 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
28th Oct 2022, 3:54pm
Regent Street in Balby has been the focus of police activity for much of the day, with one resident saying officers had told them ‘it was definitely a shooting.’
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We were called at around 5.05am this morning follow a report of a suspected burglary at a property on Regent Street.
"Enquiries are ongoing in the area and an investigation is underway.”