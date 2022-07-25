Police probe launched to identify women in Doncaster summer fair brawl video

The clip, widely circulated on social media, shows a large group of women and girls punching, slapping, kicking and wrestling each other to the ground following the Rossington Summer Carnival.

South Yorkshire Police have said they are now probing the punch-up and are calling on members of the public to help identify those involved.

A spokesman said: “We received a call at 5.20pm on Sunday for reports of a disturbance on West End Lane in Doncaster.

Police have launched a probe into the brawl in Rossington.

“It is believed a group of people became involved in an altercation.

“Upon arrival officers dispersed the crowds. An investigation is underway to identify those involved.

“Anyone with information is asked to report their information via the online portal or call 101, quoting incident number 812 of 22 July 2022.”

The footage shows punches and kicks being thrown and people being knocked to the floor as violence flared at the end of Rossington Parish Council’s 3 day Summer Festival, which was held on the Miners’ Welfare ground from Friday to Sunday.

The clip shows a group of people surrounding a black car as a group of 20 to 30 people scream abuse and insults at each other.