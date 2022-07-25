Shocking video shows women fighting in mass brawl at Doncaster summer fair

The shocking clip, which has been circulating on social media, is understood to show a large group of people brawling during a fair in Rossington yesterday.

The footage shows punches and kicks being thrown and people being knocked to the floor as violence reportedly flared at the end of Rossington Parish Council’s 3 day Summer Festival, which was held on the Miners’ Welfare ground from Friday to Sunday.

The clip shows a group of people surrounding a black car as a group of 20 to 30 people scream abuse and insults at each other.

Violence reportedly flared at Rossington Miners' Welfare after a group of women were involved in a mass brawl.

Footage shows a group of women savagely pushing, hitting, slapping and kicking each other as people are shown falling to the floor as the violence escalates, with men being drawn into the fracas.