Police Perspective Column: Work to tackle drug-related crime in Doncaster

Over the last couple of weeks, you may have noticed an intensification in our work to tackle drug supply and violent crime in parts of Doncaster.

While some people may view it as harmless, cannabis cultivation can often involve exploitation, with individuals forced to both live in and tend to grow houses. Class A drug supply causes significant harm to our communities, by creating addiction vulnerability.

Drugs production and supply is also one of the root causes of violent crime in our communities, as groups compete to control the market.

Chief Superintendent Ian Proffitt

Over the last two weeks, a number of warrants have been executed in the Hexthorpe, Balby, Denaby and Edlington areas of the city, with seven people arrested on suspicion of a variety of drug-related offences.

At Childers Street in Hexthorpe a cannabis grow containing 200 plants – worth an estimated £200,000 - was discovered, along with dangerously bypassed electrics.

A further 197 cannabis plants, worth around £197,000 were found at a property on Stone Close Avenue in Hexthorpe, while a further 43 worth £43,000 were recovered on Furnival Road in Balby.

Police seized these plants from a house in Highfields

At Gordon Road, Edlington, 750g of suspected amphetamine, worth an estimated £7,500 was recovered, along with a bag of cannabis and a quantity of prescription drugs.

As well as ongoing enforcement activity in key areas of the city, there will be high visibility patrols and other engagement activity taking place in the coming weeks.

Our aim is to remove illegal drugs from our streets and to put those responsible for drug supply and violent crime behind bars. But in order to do that, we need help from our communities.

If you have information about addresses or individuals involved in drug production and supply then please tell us on 101. Even the smallest pieces of intelligence can prove vital in fitting the pieces of the puzzle together, enabling us to carry out targeted action. I would urge anyone who has any intelligence that could help us to please contact us.