Police seize £100,000 of cannabis after raid on Doncaster drugs factory

Police in Doncaster have seized £100,000 of cannabis after a raid on a drugs factory.

By Darren Burke
Monday, 3rd October 2022, 10:26 am
Officers from Doncaster West Neighbourhood Policing Team raided the property in Coppice Road, Highfields, last week following a report from an electricity provider.

A spokesman said: “We recovered 100 plants, with an estimated street value of £100,000.

“No one was present in the address and the investigation is ongoing.

Police seized the plants from a house in Highfields.

“If anyone has any information which could help please call 101 quoting incident number 241 of 28 September.”