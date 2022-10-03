Police seize £100,000 of cannabis after raid on Doncaster drugs factory
Police in Doncaster have seized £100,000 of cannabis after a raid on a drugs factory.
Officers from Doncaster West Neighbourhood Policing Team raided the property in Coppice Road, Highfields, last week following a report from an electricity provider.
A spokesman said: “We recovered 100 plants, with an estimated street value of £100,000.
“No one was present in the address and the investigation is ongoing.
“If anyone has any information which could help please call 101 quoting incident number 241 of 28 September.”