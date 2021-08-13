Police move to reassure community following sexual assaults in Doncaster

On Sunday 1 August, an 18-year-old woman was walking along Armthorpe Road at 4.50am when it’s reported that she was sexually assaulted by an unknown man.

Bariscag Salih, 26, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with attempted rape and sexual assault by penetration on Thursday 5 August.

He appeared before Doncaster Magistrates’ Court on the 6 August, where he was remanded in to custody until his next hearing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Centurion Way was sealed off after a woman was raped.

A man has also been charged in connection to an incident on Sunday 8 August, where it is reported that a woman was raped by an unknown man. Selfo Myrtaj, 28, of Scot Lane, Doncaster was arrested on Monday 9 August and charged the next day. He has been remanded into custody.

Police say these incidents are not connected in any way.

Detective Chief Inspector Jamie Henderson said: “We’d like to commend the victim’s bravery in both cases in coming forward and reporting what happened to them.

It is thanks to them that in connection to both incidents, our officers have been able to swiftly identify and remand suspects.

“If you, or someone you know, has been a victim of sexual abuse or assault, please report what has happened to police so we can investigate and bring offenders to justice.

“You are not to blame for what happened to you and you do not have to cope on your own.

“You can report to police by calling 101, 999 in an emergency, or through our online reporting portal.

“There are also a number of other ways you can access help and support, including your local Sexual Assault Referral Centre, which you can read about on our website here: southyorks.police.uk/find-out/crime-prevention-advice/sexual-offences

“There are also a number of steps you can take to keep yourself safe now that the night-time economy is back open following lockdown.

“We wish we didn’t have to give you this guidance, in an ideal world everyone would be free to go about their day without the fear of harm or violence, but the sad reality is that there are predators out there who may look to take advantage.”

- If you’re heading out on a night out with friends, always plan how you are going to get home in advance. –

- Make sure your phone is charged up before you head out. Consider buying a portable charger.

- If you’re leaving a night out on your own, always tell a friend where you are going and ask them to check in on you.

Similarly, always check in on your friends if they have to leave an event early by themselves.

- If you are getting home by yourself, consider downloading a tracking app

- Never let a drunk friend go home on their own- always accompany them.

- If you decide to take a taxi, make sure they are licensed by checking they have a medallion number.

- Always try and pre-book your taxi wherever possible.