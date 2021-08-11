Doncaster man appears in court charged with rape

Selfo Myrtaj, 28, of Scot Lane, Doncaster was arrested on Monday 9 August and charged the next day.The charge relates to an incident on Sunday 8 August, where it is reported that a woman was raped by an unknown man.Myrtaj appeared before Doncaster Magistrates court earlier today, where he was remanded into custody.Enquiries are continuing. Anybody with information should contact the police on 101 quoting incident 15 of the 9 August.