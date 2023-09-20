Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Detectives investigating the disappearance of Andrew Gosden have issued an update, after two men were arrested in connection with the investigation in 2021.

The SYP spokesperson said that in the 19 months that have passed since the two men were detained on December 8, 2021, detectives have interviewed the men and 'seized a number of items'.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police (SYP) confirmed this afternoon that the force has today (Wednesday, September 20, 2023) released the two men from their investigation.

In addition, the 'accounts provided by the men have now been confirmed and they have been eliminated from the inquiry'.

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Knowles, leading the investigation, said: “We’re confident the two men arrested played no part in Andrew’s disappearance and have been eliminated from our inquiries, however the investigation remains open and active and we would urge anyone with information to come forward.

“It’s now been 16 years since Andrew’s disappearance and we know in that time people’s views, opinions and loyalties can change. Even the smallest piece of information could help detectives find answers for Andrew’s family who have campaigned tirelessly for answers.”

Andrew’s parents, Kevin and Glenys Gosden, have also released the following statement today: “As a family, we wish to extend our thanks to DCI Andy Knowles and his team for carrying out such a comprehensive investigation.

"It is reassuring to know that any possible leads relating to Andrew’s disappearance in 2007 continue to be dealt with in a thorough and professional manner.

“Our hearts go out to the men who have been exonerated of any involvement in Andrew’s disappearance. They have no connection to our missing son and we feel profoundly sorry for the inevitable distress that such allegations will have caused.

“The past months of this investigation have been a period of additional difficulty for our family, intensifying our sense of living in limbo, not knowing what happened to our much-loved son.

"We are grateful to South Yorkshire Police for helping us to draw a line under this specific aspect as a result of their time-consuming and considered approach to the investigation.

Andrew was 14 when he was last seen on September 14, 2007 at London’s King’s Cross railway station after leaving his home in Balby, Doncaster and travelling to the capital.

“As a family, our emotional reaction is to feel that, after so much effort over the past 16 years, we remain no closer to discovering what has happened to Andrew.

"We should like to thank the media and the public for their support and help for so many years, but ask that our privacy is respected.

“The essentials of Andrew’s case remain unchanged and we have nothing further to add.

"We do not wish to participate in any interview at this time and consider the matter closed, thanks to the painstaking work of the police.

“Details of Andrew’s case are readily available online and as always, we continue to appeal to the public to pass any information they may have to Missing People (116000) or to the police (101).

“Thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.”

Andrew skipped school and withdrew just under £200 from his bank account before buying a one-way ticket to the capital on the day he disappeared.