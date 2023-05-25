Police send out message to family of Doncaster boy Andrew Gosden on International National Missing Children’s Day

Andrew Gosden went missing from Doncaster on September 14, 2007, when he was aged 14.

A Tweet from the police this morning said: “On this International National Missing Children’s Day we think of Andrew Gosden who has been missing since the 14 September 2007. Our thoughts are with his family.”

Andrew was last seen in Kings Cross station on that date.

A picture of Andrew aged 14 and one of what he may look like now

A spokesman from the missing persons’ bureau said: "Andrew we are here for you whenever you are ready; we can listen, talk you through what help you need, pass a message for you and help you to be safe. Call. Text. Free. Confidential. 116000.”

