Police issue e-fit of man wanted after gun shots were fired in Doncaster

Officers investigating a firearms discharge in Doncaster have released an e-fit of a man they would like to identify.

By Stephanie Bateman
Wednesday, 23rd February 2022, 12:49 pm

On Wednesday, February 2, at 10.10pm, it’s reported a firearm was discharged at an address on The Homestead, Bentley.

The man who police which to speak to in connection with this is described as a white, mid-20s in age, around 5ft 3 tall with a broad build, and is believed to have been wearing a black hoodie.

Police have issued this E-fit - do you recognise him?

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 1053.

