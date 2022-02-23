Police issue e-fit of man wanted after gun shots were fired in Doncaster

On Wednesday, February 2, at 10.10pm, it’s reported a firearm was discharged at an address on The Homestead, Bentley.

The man who police which to speak to in connection with this is described as a white, mid-20s in age, around 5ft 3 tall with a broad build, and is believed to have been wearing a black hoodie.