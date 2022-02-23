Search for Doncaster man who has not been seen since last Thursday

Police in Doncaster are appealing for your help to find missing man Mark.

By Stephanie Bateman
Wednesday, 23rd February 2022, 12:41 pm

Mark, aged 25, was last seen on Thursday, February 17, and since a phone call to a family member on Friday, February 18, has not been heard from since.

He is white, of medium build, about 5ft 8in tall, and was last seen wearing a grey Adidas tracksuit, black trainers and a black coat.

Have you seen Mark?

If you have any information please call 101 quoting incident number 393 of 20 February.

