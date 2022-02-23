Search for Doncaster man who has not been seen since last Thursday

Mark, aged 25, was last seen on Thursday, February 17, and since a phone call to a family member on Friday, February 18, has not been heard from since.

He is white, of medium build, about 5ft 8in tall, and was last seen wearing a grey Adidas tracksuit, black trainers and a black coat.

Have you seen Mark?

If you have any information please call 101 quoting incident number 393 of 20 February.