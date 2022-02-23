Search for Doncaster man who has not been seen since last Thursday
Police in Doncaster are appealing for your help to find missing man Mark.
Mark, aged 25, was last seen on Thursday, February 17, and since a phone call to a family member on Friday, February 18, has not been heard from since.
He is white, of medium build, about 5ft 8in tall, and was last seen wearing a grey Adidas tracksuit, black trainers and a black coat.
If you have any information please call 101 quoting incident number 393 of 20 February.