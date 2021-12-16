Police investigating four new spiking attacks on women in Doncaster as fears grow

Police are investigating four fresh cases of spiking in Doncaster.

Officers are probing four separate incidents last weekend, with women targeted at a number of venues across town.

South Yorkshire Police has said that two of the cases are so-called needle spiking – where a person is surreptitiously injected with a needle without their knowledge.

A spokesman said: “Police are aware of four reported incidents of spiking in Doncaster from over the weekend.

“It is reported that on Saturday 11 December at around 12am, a woman in her 20s was spiked in East Laith Gate. She became ill and was taken to hospital via ambulance to receive treatment.

“On 11 December at around 9:45pm, a woman in her 30s was reported to have had her drink spiked at a hotel in Thorne Road. She was taken to hospital via ambulance after becoming ill.

“The same night between 7pm and 1am, a woman in her 30s reported being spiked by injection at Doncaster Racecourse.

“It is then reported that on Sunday 12 December at around 8pm, a woman in her 30s also reported being spiked by injection at a bar in High Street, Sprotborough. Both women sought treatment at hospital.

“Investigations into each report of spiking are underway and are being investigated on an individual basis. The incidents are not being treated as linked.”

We would encourage anyone who believes they have been spiked to report to us so that we can investigate. All reports are treated very seriously- please know that if you have been a victim of spiking, it is not your fault. The offender is always to blame.

“With your information, no matter how small, we can build a picture of what is happening and where. Please report to us so we can help and support you.”

If you think you have been spiked, or you are concerned for a loved one, please seek medical attention and report to police so they can investigate.

Call 101, 999 in an emergency or report online using the online reporting portal.