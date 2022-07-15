Police investigate after reports a boy, aged 9, was sexually asaulted by another child at a Doncaster school

Police are investigating after receiving a report of a sexual assault on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at a Doncaster school.

It’s reported that a nine-year-old boy was sexually assaulted by another child while at school in the Scawsby area.

Officers have investigated the report, working with the victim and his family, as well as the suspects and their families.

An investigation is underway

All individuals involved are below the age of criminal responsibility.

All have been spoken to and work is ongoing with the school and other partner agencies to provide support.

