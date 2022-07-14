Search for witness after unknown man stood in middle of Doncaster road before smashing up motorist's car

The incident took place just before 6pm on May 28 as the driver was on Cleveland Street, which is a busy dual carriageway in Doncaster city centre.
It was then that an unknown man stood in the middle of the road and began shouting and hitting the victim’s vehicle, causing damage to it.
Officers are now asking for the public’s help to identify the man pictured as he could hold useful information about the incident.
The force is asking the man pictured or anyone with information to contact South Yorkshire Police by calling 101, quoting incident number 769 of May 28.
Alternatively, you can give information anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers via their website – www.crimestoppers-uk.org – or by calling their UK Contact Centre on 0800 555 111.