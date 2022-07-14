Search for witness after unknown man stood in middle of Doncaster road before smashing up motorist's car

Police are searching for a potential witness after an unknown man damaged a motorist’s car as he was driving down a Doncaster road.

By Alastair Ulke
Thursday, 14th July 2022, 10:21 am
South Yorkshire Police is asking for the man pictured to come forward as he may have information about an incident in Cleveland Street, Doncaster.
South Yorkshire Police is asking for the man pictured to come forward as he may have information about an incident in Cleveland Street, Doncaster.

The incident took place just before 6pm on May 28 as the driver was on Cleveland Street, which is a busy dual carriageway in Doncaster city centre.

It was then that an unknown man stood in the middle of the road and began shouting and hitting the victim’s vehicle, causing damage to it.

Read More

Read More
Doncaster Sheffield Airport: Free Press launches campaign to save it

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Officers are now asking for the public’s help to identify the man pictured as he could hold useful information about the incident.

The force is asking the man pictured or anyone with information to contact South Yorkshire Police by calling 101, quoting incident number 769 of May 28.

Alternatively, you can give information anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers via their website – www.crimestoppers-uk.org – or by calling their UK Contact Centre on 0800 555 111.