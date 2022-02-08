Police hunt driver of 'stolen' car who fled after smashing into Doncaster supermarket

Police are hunting the driver of a car who fled after it careered across a roundabout, smashed through a fence and brick wall and showered a car park with debris before smashing into the side of a Doncaster supermarket.

By Darren Burke
Tuesday, 8th February 2022, 3:04 pm

Detectives investigating the smash in Goodison Boulevard, Cantley say the driver of the Ford Ranger fled – and they are keen to trace anyone who may have seen the vehicle or its occupants ahead of the crash at around 9.30pm.

A spokesman said: “We received reports on Friday 4 February for a road traffic collision on Goodison Boulevard in Cantley, Doncaster.

“It is believed that the driver of a silver Ford Ranger, alleged to be stolen, collided with the wall of the Co-op store.

The aftermath of the smash in Cantley.

“The driver fled the scene before officers’ arrival.

"The car was recovered and enquiries are continuing.

“Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 1014 of 4 February 2022.”