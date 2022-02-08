Shoppers escaped injury when the white Ford Ranger careered across a roundabout, smashed through a fence and then a wall before scattering debris as it crashed into the side of the Co-op store in Goodison Boulevard, Cantley.

Parts of the car as well as bricks were left scattered across the car park following the incident at around 9.30pm on Friday.

And two women who witnessed the smash were left distressed after seeing the huge vehicle come careering towards them.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police at the scene of the smash after a Ford Ranger crashed into the side of a Doncaster supermarket.

One resident who witnessed the aftermath of the smash said: “Literally missed this by minutes on my way home.

“I pulled into the Co-op car park from the garage side of Cantley Lane, just as two lads crashed over the roundabout and rammed through the car park wall into bollards at the front door and ran off.

“There were two distressed women outside the shop who witnessed it all and shaken staff were calling police.

"The car park was littered with bricks and broken bumpers. Hope they are caught and dealt with.

The scene of devastation in the Co-op car park in Cantley.

“What is Cantley coming to?

“I only needed some fresh fruit, bread yoghurt and milk for breakfast but got a bottle of red too!”

We have asked South Yorkshire Police for details of the incident which took place near to the junction with Cantley Lane.

Anyone with information about car crime in South Yorkshire can contact police on 101.