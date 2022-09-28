John, aged 68, was last seen at Doncaster town centre on September 22 at around 4.40pm.

He had arrived in the town centre in a taxi from Keighley, North Yorkshire.

John is described as a white man, 5ft 8ins tall, of heavy build, with grey hair and a beard.

Have you seen John?

He was last seen wearing black trousers, a camel jumper and slippers.

He walks with a stoop but at a quick pace.

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for John’s welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen him.

John may become distressed around people he doesn’t know so if you see him, please do not approach him and instead call 999 and tell us where he is.

Have you seen him? Do you know where he may be?

If you can help call 101 quoting incident number 531 of 22 September.

You can access the online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/

