News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Police concerned for John, 68, missing for nearly a week in Doncaster

Officers in Doncaster are appealing for your help to find John.

By Stephanie Bateman
Wednesday, 28th September 2022, 3:28 pm
Updated Wednesday, 28th September 2022, 3:28 pm

John, aged 68, was last seen at Doncaster town centre on September 22 at around 4.40pm.

He had arrived in the town centre in a taxi from Keighley, North Yorkshire.

John is described as a white man, 5ft 8ins tall, of heavy build, with grey hair and a beard.

Have you seen John?

Most Popular

Advertisement

Hide Ad

He was last seen wearing black trousers, a camel jumper and slippers.

Read More

Read More
Duo stole taxi from driver at knifepoint before causing M1 crash, prompting Sout...

He walks with a stoop but at a quick pace.

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for John’s welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen him.

Advertisement

Hide Ad

John may become distressed around people he doesn’t know so if you see him, please do not approach him and instead call 999 and tell us where he is.

Have you seen him? Do you know where he may be?

If you can help call 101 quoting incident number 531 of 22 September.

You can access the online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/

Advertisement

Hide Ad

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Dominic Brown, editor.