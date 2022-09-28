Duo stole taxi from driver at knifepoint before causing M1 crash, prompting South Yorkshire Police probe

The incident took place on Wednesday, September 14 when it it is reported that a taxi driver picked a man and woman up from Fothergill Drive in Edenthorpe, Doncaster, to take them to Barnsley.

Launching a public appeal today (Wednesday, September 28), a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “As the taxi driver was waiting at the lights at Junction 33 to join the M1 northbound at about 5.33pm, one of the suspects got a knife out and caused the victim to get out of the vehicle.

"The suspects have then made off with the vehicle, a grey BMW 520D.

The incident took place on Wednesday, September 14 when it it is reported that a taxi driver picked a man and woman up from Fothergill Drive in Edenthorpe, Doncaster, to take them to Barnsley

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is reported that shortly after, at 5.37pm, the vehicle was involved in a collision with several other vehicles at Junction 36 of the M1 northbound towards Barnsley.

“Fortunately, no-one was injured in the collision.

“One suspect, a 26-year-old woman from Doncaster, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of robbery and later bailed as investigations continue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Officers are now keen to identify the man, who made off on foot from the scene.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information that can assist with the investigation, in particular anyone that may have dash-cam footage of either the victim getting out of the car or the collision on the M1, is asked to please come forward.

You can pass information to police via their online live chat, their online portal or by calling 101, quoting incident number 688 of 14 September, 2022.

You can access the force’s online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/

Advertisement Hide Ad