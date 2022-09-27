Police called in after 'Muslim grooming' DVD posted to Doncaster shops and homes

Copies of the home-made DVD have also been left outside schools in the Swinton and Mexborough.

Now South Yorkshire Police have said they are aware of copies of the disc and are investigating.

A spokesman said: “South Yorkshire Police is aware of reports of video footage purported to contain hate crime messaging being circulated among communities.

The DVD has been delivered to a number of businesses and homes across South Yorkshire.

“We are investigating these reports thoroughly, and would like to remind people that we take incidents of hate crime very seriously.

“For those who have been concerned about these reports, we continue to work hard to engage with local communities to encourage them to report any incidents of hate crime and to work towards tackling these issues – and this is no different.

“We would urge people to come to us with any information about the reported material. If you feel you don’t wish to speak directly to us, a number of third party referral centres have been set up working alongside partners to take reports of hate crimes across South Yorkshire.

“We wish to once again reassure people that all forms of hate crime have no place here in South Yorkshire, and any complaint made to us will be taken extremely seriously and treated with the utmost respect.”

“If you wish to speak to us about the above issue, you can do so by contacting us using live webchat, our online portal or by calling 101, quoting incident number SYP-20220903-0554 September 2022. You can access webchat and the online portal at www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/”

Earlier this month, CCTV captured the moment a man was seen pushing the disc through the door of the Montagu Arms pub in High Street, Mexborough.

The disc, which bears the handwritten message “Muslim Grooming Exposed – It’s In The Culture – Project Khan” has also been sent to other homes and businesses in the area.

Mexborough lies just a few miles from Rotherham, which was at the centre of a decades long British-Pakistani child sex ring.

The scandal saw dozens of young girls sexually abused from the late 1980s to the early 2010s, with local authorities rapped for failing to act on reports of abuse throughout the period.

Described as the "biggest child protection scandal in UK history", evidence of the abuse was first noted in the early 1990s, when care home managers investigated reports that children in their care were being picked up by taxi drivers.

The first group conviction took place in 2010, when five British-Pakistani men were convicted of sexual offences against girls aged 12–16.

An independent inquiry led by Professor Alexis Jay concluded that an estimated 1,400 children had been sexually abused in Rotherham between 1997 and 2013, predominantly by British-Pakistani men.

The abuse included gang rape, forcing children to watch rape, dousing them with petrol and threatening to set them on fire, threatening to rape their mothers and younger sisters, and trafficking them to other towns.

Numerous men and women have been convicted over the abuse.