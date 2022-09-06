Anger after Muslim grooming 'expose' DVD is delivered to Doncaster shops and pub

CCTV captured the moment a man was seen pushing the disc through the door of the Montagu Arms in High Street, Mexborough over the weekend.

The disc, which bears the handwritten message “Muslim Grooming Exposed – It’s In The Culture – Project Khan” is also understood to have been sent to other homes and businesses in the area.

It is believed copies of the disc have now been sent to South Yorkshire Police for investigation.

CCTV captured a man pushing the expose DVD through the door of a Doncaster pub.

Mexborough lies just a few miles from Rotherham, which was at the centre of a decades long British-Pakistani child sex ring.

The scandal saw dozens of young girls sexually abused from the late 1980s to the early 2010s, with local authorities rapped for failing to act on reports of abuse throughout the period.

Described as the "biggest child protection scandal in UK history", evidence of the abuse was first noted in the early 1990s, when care home managers investigated reports that children in their care were being picked up by taxi drivers.

The first group conviction took place in 2010, when five British-Pakistani men were convicted of sexual offences against girls aged 12–16.

An independent inquiry led by Professor Alexis Jay concluded that an estimated 1,400 children had been sexually abused in Rotherham between 1997 and 2013, predominantly by British-Pakistani men.

The abuse included gang rape, forcing children to watch rape, dousing them with petrol and threatening to set them on fire, threatening to rape their mothers and younger sisters, and trafficking them to other towns.

Numerous men and women have been convicted over the abuse.

It is not clear what information – if any – is on the DVD which is also labelled up “DVD MP4.”

One resident said: “Dread to think what’s on it, I wouldn’t watch it either.

Another said: “I would give a copy to police.”

While another posted: “I’ve already phoned police and they’re coming to pick it up.”

Another added: “Please for the life of me don't play it – it could be a virus inbedded in it. Hand it to police.”