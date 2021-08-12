Police appeal for information after collision in Doncaster which resulted in an 85-year-old sadly dying

It is reported that at around 3.35pm on Friday, June 4, a white Volkswagen was travelling in Littleworth Lane at the junction with Great North Road when it was in collision with street furniture.

The driver of the Volkswagen, a 73-year-old woman, suffered minor injuries and the passenger, an 85-year-old woman, suffered serious injuries at the time of the incident and was taken to hospital to receive treatment.

Since the incident, she suffered complications from her injuries and very sadly died on August 4.

Police are appealing for information

Her family are being supported by specialist officers.

Police now want to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward.

Were you in the area at the time?

Did you witness the Volkswagen prior to the collision?

Did you see what happened?

Do you think you may have dashcam footage?

If you can help, please call 101 quoting incident number 567 of June 4.