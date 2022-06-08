People urged to keep reporting yob duo terrorising Doncaster suburb to police

Angry residents of Wheatley met police last night to air their concerns over the two tearaways – aged 12 and 14 – who have been responsible for a string of incidents in the area in recent months.

Bricks and stones have been hurled at vehicles, homes and businesses damaged and numerous people abused and harrassed, culminating in an elderly woman suffering a heart attack and being taken to hospital after confronting them.

South Yorkshire Police say they are aware of the duo and are urging residents to keep reporting incidents.

Inspector Mark Payling has urged people to keep reporting the yob duo to police.

Inspector Mark Payling of South Yorkshire Police, who was at the meeting at Doncaster’s Copper Pipe cafe said: “Our officers are aware of concerns from the local community in Wheatley regarding reported incidents of antisocial behaviour and criminal damage by two boys.

“We are working hard to tackle the issues and have participated in multi-agency partnership meetings where a strategic plan has been agreed to manage this issue going forwards.

"Your neighbourhood officers are carrying out increased patrols in the area to engage with the local community and respond to concerns.

“We are also working closely with our partners to help those affected by these crimes and to implement plans to deter young individuals at risk of offending and implementing appropriate interventions.