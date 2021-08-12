Paedophile jailed for five years at Doncaster Crown Court after engaging in sexual activity with a child

Kieron Chapman, aged 30, of William Street, Rotherham,was sentenced at Doncaster Crown Court last Thursday, August 5.

Chapman began engaging in sexual contact with an underage girl in April 2017 after befriending her via text message.

This continued until July of that year.

Kieron Chapman

The teenager attended Chapman’s address on five or six occasions were sexual activity took place.

A text message sent to Chapman’s phone from the victim was seen by another person, who alerted police.

Chapman was arrested at an address in Sheffield on July 5, 2017, and later charged with engaging in sexual activity with a child.

He denied the charge, but was found guilty.

Investigations Officer Alyshea Sharp from SYP’s Protecting Vulnerable People team, said: “As always, we commend the bravery of the victim in so openly assisting us with the investigation and helping to bring the defendant to justice.”