Paedophile jailed for five years at Doncaster Crown Court after engaging in sexual activity with a child

A man has been jailed for five years having been found guilty of engaging in sexual activity with a child.

By Stephanie Bateman
Thursday, 12th August 2021, 2:25 pm

Kieron Chapman, aged 30, of William Street, Rotherham,was sentenced at Doncaster Crown Court last Thursday, August 5.

Chapman began engaging in sexual contact with an underage girl in April 2017 after befriending her via text message.

This continued until July of that year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Kieron Chapman

The teenager attended Chapman’s address on five or six occasions were sexual activity took place.

A text message sent to Chapman’s phone from the victim was seen by another person, who alerted police.

Read More

Read More
Here are the latest convictions from Doncaster Magistrates' Court

Chapman was arrested at an address in Sheffield on July 5, 2017, and later charged with engaging in sexual activity with a child.

He denied the charge, but was found guilty.

Investigations Officer Alyshea Sharp from SYP’s Protecting Vulnerable People team, said: “As always, we commend the bravery of the victim in so openly assisting us with the investigation and helping to bring the defendant to justice.”

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Liam Hoden, editor.