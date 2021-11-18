Operation saw police seize £45,000 of stolen vehicles including a Mercedes C220 from Doncaster

Operation Slip saw officers from across both forces worked in tandem in a bid to remove and disrupt criminals using our roads and motorways to commit crime including drugs related offences, shoplifting, theft and road related offences.

In 48 hours, officers were able to recover approximately £45,000 worth of stolen vehicles as a part of the operation.

Officers stopped a Mercedes C220 which had been reported as stolen from a property in Doncaster on Thursday November 11.

A number of cars were seized as part of Operation Slip

The vehicle was recovered, and a 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of burglary, theft of a motor vehicle and failing to appear at court.

A 41-year-old women was arrested for theft of a motor vehicle, theft, assault and breach of a court order.

Another woman, aged 34, was also arrested for theft of a motor vehicle.

All three individuals were later released under investigation whilst enquiries continue.

Following reports that a silver Volkswagen Golf had been stolen, eagle eyed officers pursued the vehicle and later arrested a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle.

A man, aged 26, was arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis and possession of a Class B drug after a vehicle stop and search. He was later released under investigation.

Officers’ investigation reports of a bogus official arrested a 30-year-old man the same day on suspicion of fraud by false representation.

As a part of the operation officers also recovered a stolen Mercedes Benz HGV on the M180, additional vehicles recovered include a Ford Focus, Audi A3 and a VW Golf.

A force spokesman said: “The work we do continues to put us on the front foot as we take control of our roads and motorways by making the lives of criminals difficult and uncomfortable to ensure our residences feel safe and protected.

“We would always encourage you to report any offences to us so we can build the bigger picture and take action.

“You can provide information to the charity Crimestoppers completely anonymously on 0800 555111, or on their website.”