Off road bikers putting road users at risk and causing a nuisance across Doncaster

Police have reported an increase in the number of off road bikes being used on the public highway in Doncaster in recent weeks.

By Stephanie Bateman
Thursday, 23rd June 2022, 8:57 am
Updated Thursday, 23rd June 2022, 8:57 am

Officers frrom the Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team seized this vehicle seen being used on a road. The rider did not have a helmet, driving licence or insurance.

This is an off road bike, and is not registered for use on a road.

The young rider was given some advice regarding his behaviour and the bike was seized.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The bike seized by officers

Read More

Read More
Four charged after three day operation uncovered 1,000 cannabis plants with a st...

A spokesman said: “Over the last few weeks we have seen an increase in the number of reports of off road bikes being used, especially in the areas of Hatfield, Dunscroft and Stainforth.

"This activity not only puts other road users at risk, but it also causes a nuisance to the local residents.“We have also had an increase in reported crime where the offenders have been using motorbikes.”

Contact 101 with any information.

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Nancy Fielder, editor.