Off-road bikers as young as 10 targeted by police in Doncaster crime blitz

South Yorkshire Police’s Off Road Team is cracking down on nuisance riders causing problems on the city's streets, parks and farmland – describing one rider as “repeatedly a danger to himself and others.”

After a clampdown in the Balby area, a spokesman said: “There is an increasing trend of younger riders out on the streets.

"The youngest stopped so far being ten years old on a 140cc pit bike. No safety gear just out on the estate on his own.

Police are clamping down on young off road bikers in Doncaster.

"This seems to be fuelled by social media platforms with video after video glorifying illegal riding and gangs stealing bikes then being chased by the police.

"This is only adding to the growing list of statistics this year, where young people have been seriously injured or killed, either as a rider, passenger, or innocent pedestrian.

"The youngest victim, being a three-year-old hit by a bike on a footpath.

"This is not isolated to South Yorkshire.

"The team has been in Balby and surrounding areas. This was as a result of an influx of calls and messages about young males on pit bikes racing around the estate.

"One individual was repeatedly mentioned as being a danger to himself and others.

"We did drop on the lad and his bike was seized. No helmet, no safety gear, just a rucksack for protection.

"We were already aware of a serious accident only a few weeks ago in the area around the corner from where he was stopped.

"There are no doubts that bikes are fun when used properly. Don't let your kid be another statistic.

"You might feel different if you are attending your own child's funeral or having to look into the eyes of another parent who's child has been killed or seriously injured.

"If you buy them a bike, take responsibility and go to a proper venue. They can twist it all day and no one will complain, and it is in a controlled environment.

"All young people caught, referrals will be made to social services.

"If anti social behaviour involving motorbikes is associated with your home address, the council or housing association will be notified to look at tenancy. This also applies to private dwellings.

“We will also look at acceptable behaviour contracts, criminal behaviour orders and civil injunctions."

It comes after a similar blitz in the Mexborough area, where officers seized a number of bikes after giving chase to riders following tip-offs from members of the public.

And anyone with information is being urged to pass on details, sightings and locations to the SYP team.

Anyone wanting to report off-road bikers and anti-social behaviour in Doncaster and across South Yorkshire can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.