Doncaster police seize string of bikes in latest clampdown on off-road riders

Officers from South Yorkshire Police’s Off Road Team revealed a string of successes on what they called a shift in “Donvegas.”

A spokesman said: “First off, we headed headed to Mexborough following reports of quads and bikes on the park off of Schofield Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We were advised we had just missed them, so we went to the playing fields at the back of the school off of Adwick Road on a hunch.

Police in Doncaster have been clamping down on off-road bikers.

“This is where we found two bikes being ridden along the footpath at the back of Arnold Crescent.

"The adult riders did admit that they were about to go on the playing fields.

“Both were seized for no insurance and reported for driving offences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Then, a little later in the evening, we happened across a stolen Lexmoto, just off Green Lane. The bike had been stolen from Rotherham on August 15.

“The first and most obvious issue was the rider ran a red light. Then we noticed the rather poor attempt at alphabeti spaghetti changing up the number plate with some tape. Art probably was not their strong suit.

“After lighting the rider up, they then failed to stop and were encouraged to pull over. Rider detained and then reported to court.

“To top off the evening, we had a little tip off about a sweet 1974 Honda 350f.

"The bike had been stolen on the 26th.

"The tip was it was somewhere on the pit tip at Thurcroft.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"After a bit of hide and seek, the chrome twinkled in the torch light. Our quad then did a little bit of grunt work and she was towed back out to safety.

“Hopefully, she will be back with the owner soon.”

Anyone wanting to report off-road bikers and anti-social behaviour in Doncaster and across South Yorkshire can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.