Numerous arrests for assault and other offences after St Leger Day at Doncaster Racecourse

Officers from Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Policing Team reported a busy night in the town centre following the annual event.

A spokesman said last night: “Numerous arrests have been made already this evening for assault and other offences.”

It was a busy night for police

Police also confirmed a man in his 20s is in hospital with serious injuries after an incident on Thorne Road in Doncaster yesterday evening.

It is believed to have been a machete attack.