Numerous arrests for assault and other offences after St Leger Day at Doncaster Racecourse
Police had to make a number of arrests following yesterday’s St Leger Day at Doncaster Racecourse.
Sunday, 12th September 2021, 12:50 pm
Officers from Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Policing Team reported a busy night in the town centre following the annual event.
A spokesman said last night: “Numerous arrests have been made already this evening for assault and other offences.”
Police also confirmed a man in his 20s is in hospital with serious injuries after an incident on Thorne Road in Doncaster yesterday evening.
It is believed to have been a machete attack.