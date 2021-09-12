Numerous arrests for assault and other offences after St Leger Day at Doncaster Racecourse

Police had to make a number of arrests following yesterday’s St Leger Day at Doncaster Racecourse.

By Stephanie Bateman
Sunday, 12th September 2021, 12:50 pm

Officers from Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Policing Team reported a busy night in the town centre following the annual event.

A spokesman said last night: “Numerous arrests have been made already this evening for assault and other offences.”

It was a busy night for police

Police also confirmed a man in his 20s is in hospital with serious injuries after an incident on Thorne Road in Doncaster yesterday evening.

It is believed to have been a machete attack.

