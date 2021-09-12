Man in his 20s in hospital with serious injuries after alleged machete attack in Doncaster
Police have confirmed a man in his 20s is in hospital with serious injuries after an incident on Thorne Road in Doncaster yesterday evening.
Initially reoprts were received of a road traffic collision, then stabbing and then a machete attack. There has been no confirmation of the exact details.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We were called at 5.44pm to reports of violence in Thorne Road, Doncaster.
“Emergency services attended and a man in his 20s was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
“Officers remain at the scene and an investigation into the incident is underway.
“Anyone who witnessed the incident should call 101, quoting incident 878 of 11 September. You can also report through our online portal at: southyorkshire.police.uk.”
Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.