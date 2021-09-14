'Nothing to suggest' machete attack linked to Doncaster gang feud, police say

The man, in his 20s, is still in hospital with serious injuries after the attack on Thorne Road near to Doncaster Royal Infirmary early on Saturday evening.

Police have said his injuries are not life threatening.

Residents living near by to the scene have been speculating that the incident was linked to a shooting at a house just a stone’s throw away from the scene earlier this year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police sealed off Thorne Road after a reported machete attack.

In May, a house on the corner of Thorne Road and Winchester Avenue had its windows shot through in a ‘volley of gunfire.’

A few days later, houses in nearby Exeter Road were also blasted at and windows smashed.

Since March, there have been ten separate shootings and a number of other violent attacks, stabbings and machete incidents which South Yorkshire Police say are all connected and part of an ongoing feud between rival gangs.

But officers say there is nothing to link the latest attack, which took place at around 5.45pm on Saturday, to the escalating trouble.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said in a brief statement: “There is nothing to suggest at this stage that this incident is linked to any others.”

The investigation into Saturday’s attack is ongoing and police say they have not made any arrests at this stage.