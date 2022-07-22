More deliberate acts of arson across Doncaster city last night - including buildings, tyres and grassland

Two crews from Doncaster and Edlington attended a deliberate derelict building fire at 7.10pm on Mosham Road, Auckley.
Two fire crews from Thorne station attended an accidental hedge fire around 9pm on New Mill Field Road, Hatfield.
Doncaster firefighters attended a deliberate fire involving tyres and bushes at 9.35pm on Caravan Park Road, Armthorpe.
Adwick firefighters attended a deliberate rubbish fire at midnight on Stockbridge Lane, Bentley.
Doncaster firefighters were called out to an accidental grassland fire at 6.30am on Ingleborough Drive, Sprotbrough.