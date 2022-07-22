More deliberate acts of arson across Doncaster city last night - including buildings, tyres and grassland

Firefighters were yet again called out to more deliberate acts of arson last night (Thursday, July 21).

By Stephanie Bateman
Friday, 22nd July 2022, 10:14 am
Updated Friday, 22nd July 2022, 10:14 am

Two crews from Doncaster and Edlington attended a deliberate derelict building fire at 7.10pm on Mosham Road, Auckley.

Two fire crews from Thorne station attended an accidental hedge fire around 9pm on New Mill Field Road, Hatfield.

Read More

Read More
Doncaster man found guilty of double murder after stabbing a 20 and 17-year-old ...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

More deliberate fires last night

Doncaster firefighters attended a deliberate fire involving tyres and bushes at 9.35pm on Caravan Park Road, Armthorpe.

Adwick firefighters attended a deliberate rubbish fire at midnight on Stockbridge Lane, Bentley.

Doncaster firefighters were called out to an accidental grassland fire at 6.30am on Ingleborough Drive, Sprotbrough.

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Dominic Brown, editor.