Mobility scooter deliberately set on fire in Doncaster

Adwick firefighters were called out to a deliberate fire involving a mobility scooter at 7.35pm on Coppice Road in Highfields last night, Wednesday, August 24. The crew left the scene at 8:10pm.

By Stephanie Bateman
Thursday, 25th August 2022, 9:51 am
The previous evening, Firefighters from Doncaster station attended deliberate grass fire at 8.45pm on Sandy Lane, Belle Vue. The crew came away at 9.25pm.

Car destroyed after arsonists made an early morning attack in Doncaster

Firefighters from Thorne station were called out to a rubbish fire in a field at 10:.0pm on York Road, Dunscroft, also on Tuesday. The fire is believed to have been started deliberately.

More deliberate fires in Doncaster

