Mobility scooter deliberately set on fire in Doncaster
Adwick firefighters were called out to a deliberate fire involving a mobility scooter at 7.35pm on Coppice Road in Highfields last night, Wednesday, August 24. The crew left the scene at 8:10pm.
The previous evening, Firefighters from Doncaster station attended deliberate grass fire at 8.45pm on Sandy Lane, Belle Vue. The crew came away at 9.25pm.
Firefighters from Thorne station were called out to a rubbish fire in a field at 10:.0pm on York Road, Dunscroft, also on Tuesday. The fire is believed to have been started deliberately.
