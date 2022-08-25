Mobility scooter deliberately set on fire in Doncaster

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

The previous evening, Firefighters from Doncaster station attended deliberate grass fire at 8.45pm on Sandy Lane, Belle Vue. The crew came away at 9.25pm.

Firefighters from Thorne station were called out to a rubbish fire in a field at 10:.0pm on York Road, Dunscroft, also on Tuesday. The fire is believed to have been started deliberately.