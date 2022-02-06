Missing Doncaster teenager has been found safe and well by police
The 15 year old has now been found by police and is safe and well.
Sunday, 6th February 2022, 9:50 am
Officers in Doncaster were growing increasingly concerned for a missing 15 year-old Tamara but they announced on Sunday, February 6 that she had been found.
South Yorkshire Police said: Missing 15 year-old Tamara has been found safe and well.
“Thank you for your help, your support for your communities is appreciated.”
Read More
Read MoreHundreds gather to remember Doncaster stabbing death victims with balloon releas...