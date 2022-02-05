Hundreds gather to remember Doncaster stabbing death victims with balloon release
The two young men stabbed to death in Doncaster town centre were remembered with a vigil held in a town park.
Saturday, 5th February 2022, 5:53 pm
Updated
Saturday, 5th February 2022, 8:31 pm
A large crowd flocked to Elmfield Park to remember Ryan Theobald and Janis Kozlovskis, who died following the incident in the early hours of last Saturday morning.
Hundreds of people attended the vigil with a notable amount of those there being children or young adults.
Balloons with the pair’s initials as well as blue hearts and stars were let go into the air as those at the vigil clapped and shouted in memory of those they lost.
Despite the cold weather people stayed in the park for quite some time as they shared their grief.
