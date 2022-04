The 15-year-old, named Ruby, was last seen on Sunday and officers became increasingly concerned for her welfare.

In a statement released within the last hour a police spokesman said: “Missing Ruby from Doncaster has been found safe and well.

Ruby has been found

“Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal!”

