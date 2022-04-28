Quad biker airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after collision with hit and run BMW in Doncaster

Roads policing officers are appealing for information after a collision in Denaby Main yesterday evening, Wednesday, April 27.

By Stephanie Bateman
Thursday, 28th April 2022, 4:14 pm

Shortly after 8.30pm, a black BMW 1 Series was travelling along Bolton Road before turning right in to Devon Court.

As the BMW driver turned, they were in collision with a quad bike.

The rider of the quad bike, a 21-year-old man, suffered serious head injuries in the collision and was airlifted to hospital.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The junction of Bolton Road and Devon Court

Read More

Read More
Delivery driver held at knifepoint then dragged along by moving van in Doncaster

The driver of the BMW did not stay at the scene and enquiries are now ongoing to trace them.

A police spokesman said: “We are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, including anyone with dash cam or CCTV footage.

"We’d also like to speak to anyone who saw either vehicle prior to the collision.”

You can report information by calling 101 or going online to www.southyorkshire.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/. The incident number to quote is 971 of 27 April. Footage can be emailed to [email protected] with the incident number in the subject line.

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Nancy Fielder, editor.