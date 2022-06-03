Menacing looking motorbikers in balaclavas and hoodies trying car doors in broad daylight in Doncaster

In this police photo, youngsters on motorbikes can be seen sporting dark coloured balaclavas and hoodies in an attempt to hide their identities.

A force spokesman said: “More lads just having fun, no harm done here. Might build them a track as this would clearly stop them committing crime.

“If anyone has any sensible suggestions, this was a few days ago on St Cecilias Road Doncaster DN45EG.

There were reports that the riders were trying car door handles

“It was reported that they were trying car doors. Bless em they were probably just ensuring the owners had locked them and if they hadn't they were going to kindly advise them of their mistake...”

If you see any criminal activity or anything you find suspicious then please ring the police on the non-emergency number 101 in the first instance.

Alternatively visit the South Yorkshire website at www.southyorks.police.uk