Video: Boy racers causing distress for Doncaster neighbours with their late night speeding

Numerous Free Press readers have been in touch with their concerns about a continuing late night nuisance on the streets of Doncaster.

By Stephanie Bateman
Friday, 3rd June 2022, 8:36 am
Updated Friday, 3rd June 2022, 8:36 am

What appears to be boy racers are regularly visiting areas of the city and using the highway as a race tack.

One resident sent this video in to us of the disturbance on Shaftesbury Avenue in Intake at around midnight on Wednesday.

Although the images are very dark you can clearly see AND HEAR, a motorist screeching round and round the street.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Shaftesbury AVenue in Intake

Read More

Read More
Careless Doncaster hit-and-run van driver jailed after he fatally-wounded pensio...

The resident said: “This is happening every week with different cars.

"They wake us up throughout the night and we report to the police everytime but still it continues to happen.”

They added: “I fear that someone will get seriously hurt one day.”

If you are encountering anti-social behaviour, or any criminal activity in your street please ring the police’s non-emergency phone number on 101 in the first instance.

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Nancy Fielder, editor.