Video: Boy racers causing distress for Doncaster neighbours with their late night speeding

What appears to be boy racers are regularly visiting areas of the city and using the highway as a race tack.

One resident sent this video in to us of the disturbance on Shaftesbury Avenue in Intake at around midnight on Wednesday.

Although the images are very dark you can clearly see AND HEAR, a motorist screeching round and round the street.

Shaftesbury AVenue in Intake

The resident said: “This is happening every week with different cars.

"They wake us up throughout the night and we report to the police everytime but still it continues to happen.”

They added: “I fear that someone will get seriously hurt one day.”

If you are encountering anti-social behaviour, or any criminal activity in your street please ring the police’s non-emergency phone number on 101 in the first instance.