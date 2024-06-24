Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ambulance officials have outlined their response to a crash which saw a car smash through the window of a busy South Yorkshire McDonald’s, seriously injuring a man.

Paramedics today revealed that they took two patients away by ambulance, each to different hospitals, after the incident, which happened late on Saturday afternoon.

South Yorkshire Police said in the immediate aftermath of the incident that one patient had sustained life threatening injuries. They have been approached for an update.

Emergency services at the scene of the crash at McDonalds on Thorne Road, Doncaster, at Saturday afternoon. Photo: Submitted | Submitted

Yorkshire Ambulance Service has now issued a statement, outlining their medical response to the incident, which also saw them send a doctor and a ‘hazardous area response team’ to the emergency.

They said: “We received an emergency call just before 4pm on Saturday afternoon to report a collision between a car and building at McDonald’s on Thorne Road, Doncaster.

“A number of resources were dispatched to the scene, including three ambulances, an air ambulance, a doctor and the Hazardous Area Response Team.

“Two patients were conveyed to hospital, one to Northern General Hospital in Sheffield and one to Doncaster Royal Infirmary.”

Police said in a statement at the weekend that they had been called to the scene after a white Vauxhall Astra had collided into the side of the restaurant building, with the venue evacuated after the incident.

The force said that a 31-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving.

McDonald’s have been approached for more information on when the restaurant is expected to re-open.