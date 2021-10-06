Many vehicles from vans to mopeds have been set on fire deliberately in Doncaster - latest fire incidents here

On October 5 firefighters from Edlington station were called out to a deliberate rubbish fire at 7:15pm on Clayfield View, Mexborough, Doncaster.The crew left the scene at 7.40pm.

Doncaster firefighters attended an accidental fire involving a garden shed at 7:35pm on Shaftesbury Avenue, Intake, Doncaster.The crew came away at 7.55pm.

The latest fires in Doncaster.

A Ford Fiesta car was deliberately set on fire at 8:10pm on Tennyson Avenue, Armthorpe, Doncaster. Firefighters from Doncaster station attended the incident.They left at 8.45pm.

On October 6 Thorne firefighters were called out to an accidental wheelie bin fire at1:20am on Broadway, Dunscroft, Doncaster.The crew came away at 1.35am.

On October 4 a moped was deliberately set on fire at 8.10pm on Pastures Road, Mexborough, Doncaster.Firefighters from Dearne station attended the incident.

They left at 8.45pm.

On October 4 a van was deliberately set on fire at 8.15pm on Doncaster Road, Denaby Main, Doncaster.

Firefighters from Dearne station attended the incident.They left at 9pm.