Many vehicles from vans to mopeds have been set on fire deliberately in Doncaster - latest fire incidents here

Firefighters have tackled several blazes this week including vehicles deliberately set alight in Doncaster.

By Laura Andrew
Wednesday, 6th October 2021, 9:45 am

On October 5 firefighters from Edlington station were called out to a deliberate rubbish fire at 7:15pm on Clayfield View, Mexborough, Doncaster.The crew left the scene at 7.40pm.

Doncaster firefighters attended an accidental fire involving a garden shed at 7:35pm on Shaftesbury Avenue, Intake, Doncaster.The crew came away at 7.55pm.

Read More

Read More
Hundreds of Doncaster homes in most deprived areas at 'significant risk' of floo...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The latest fires in Doncaster.

A Ford Fiesta car was deliberately set on fire at 8:10pm on Tennyson Avenue, Armthorpe, Doncaster. Firefighters from Doncaster station attended the incident.They left at 8.45pm.

On October 6 Thorne firefighters were called out to an accidental wheelie bin fire at1:20am on Broadway, Dunscroft, Doncaster.The crew came away at 1.35am.

On October 4 a moped was deliberately set on fire at 8.10pm on Pastures Road, Mexborough, Doncaster.Firefighters from Dearne station attended the incident.

They left at 8.45pm.

On October 4 a van was deliberately set on fire at 8.15pm on Doncaster Road, Denaby Main, Doncaster.

Firefighters from Dearne station attended the incident.They left at 9pm.

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Liam Hoden, editor.