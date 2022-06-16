Officers were called at around 10.10am on Monday, June 13, following reports that the body of a man and a motorbike had been found in a ditch on Long Lane, in the Old Edlington area of Doncaster.

It is believed that the motorbike, a red Yamaha FZ 6, was travelling along Long Lane from Edlington towards Wadworth on Sunday evening (June 12) when it left the road.

The driver, a 57-year-old man, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to the incident to come forward.

They said they are keen to hear from anyone who travelled along the carriageaway between 6.30pm and 7pm on Sunday and may have seen a red motorcycle travelling along that road.