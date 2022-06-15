Woman appears in court charged over attempted Doncaster street robbery

The 32 year old, who has not been named, appeared at Doncaster Magistrates in connection with the incident.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Around 00:40 yesterday morning, it was reported that a lady had been on Thorne Road when she was approached by two people who grabbed her and demanded money.

"A member of the public then stopped to assist her.

Police were called to Thorne Road following the incident in the early hours.

The suspects fled - however responding officers were able to locate one of the suspects a short distance away and she was arrested.

"Despite her “no comment” interview, our CID department were able to satisfy CPS that a charge of attempted robbery should be authorised.”

Anyone wanting to report crime or anti-social behaviour in Doncaster or across South Yorkshire should call 101.