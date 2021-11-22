Man stabbed at Doncaster fireworks display

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man suffered stab wounds during a confrontation outside Yorkshire Main Miners’ Welfare Club in Edlington during a fireworks display.

By Stephanie Bateman
Monday, 22nd November 2021, 4:17 pm

On Wednesday, November 3, at around 9pm, a 21-year-old man was involved in an altercation with a second man.

The man suffered stab wounds and received hospital treatment. He has since been discharged.

Read More

Read More
'Stop knife crime' banner at shrine for Doncaster teen at centre of murder probe

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The stabbing happened in Edlington

Did you see what happened? If you were at the fireworks display that night and can help police progress enquiries, get in touch.

The incident number is 944.

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Liam Hoden, editor.