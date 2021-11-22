Man stabbed at Doncaster fireworks display
Police are appealing for witnesses after a man suffered stab wounds during a confrontation outside Yorkshire Main Miners’ Welfare Club in Edlington during a fireworks display.
Monday, 22nd November 2021, 4:17 pm
On Wednesday, November 3, at around 9pm, a 21-year-old man was involved in an altercation with a second man.
The man suffered stab wounds and received hospital treatment. He has since been discharged.
Did you see what happened? If you were at the fireworks display that night and can help police progress enquiries, get in touch.
The incident number is 944.