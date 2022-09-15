The girl was walking down Armthorpe Road near Danum Academy when it is reported a man with a bald head and a grey beard stood up and asked for her name before grabbing her arm and making lewd suggestions to her.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said they were called at around 12pm on Wednesday 14 September to reports of a sexual assault in Doncaster.

Armthorpe Road near to where the incident took place

It is reported that at around 10am, the victim, a 14-year-old girl, was walking in Armthorpe Road when a man approached her, grabbed her by the arm and made several inappropriate comments towards her.

She was able to flee and her family reported the incident to police. Enquiries are ongoing.

If anyone has any information about the incident then please call police on the non emergency number 101.